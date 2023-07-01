D'Anthony Bell's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

D'Anthony Bell Injury Status

Bell is currently listed as active.

D'Anthony Bell 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

D'Anthony Bell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 17 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

