Looking at odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Columbus Blue Jackets' David Jiricek is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

David Jiricek's Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)

David Jiricek 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 27
Time on Ice 12:39 379:30
Goals 0.0 1
Assists 0.2 7
Points 0.3 8
Hits 0.4 12
Takeaways 0.2 7
Giveaways 0.3 10
Penalty Minutes 0.5 16

David Jiricek's Next Game

