David Montgomery is +20000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 75th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

David Montgomery 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

David Montgomery Insights

Montgomery rushed for 801 yards on 201 attempts (50.1 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 19.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 34 passes for 316 yards and one touchdown.

The Lions ran 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% running plays last year. They were fifth in the league in scoring.

Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranked fourth-worst in the NFL (146.5 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, Detroit played better offensively, ranking 11th in the NFL by averaging 128.2 rushing yards per game.

All Lions Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jared Goff +2500 (11th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Aidan Hutchinson +2000 (7th in NFL) Amon-Ra St. Brown +3000 (15th in NFL) Jahmyr Gibbs +10000 (43rd in NFL) Malcolm Rodriguez +20000 (51st in NFL) David Montgomery +20000 (75th in NFL)

