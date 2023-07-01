Denzel Ward is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Denzel Ward Injury Status

Ward is currently not listed as injured.

Denzel Ward 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 53 Tackles (1 for loss), 0 Sacks, 3 INT, 15 Pass Def.

Denzel Ward 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Panthers 0 0 1 0 1 Week 2 Jets 0 0 2 0 0 Week 3 Steelers 0 0 5 0 2 Week 4 @Falcons 0 1 2 1 2 Week 5 Chargers 0 0 11 0 1 Week 10 @Dolphins 0 0 8 0 1 Week 11 @Bills 0 0 3 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0 0 6 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 0 0 6 0 1 Week 14 @Bengals 0 0 3 0 2 Week 15 Ravens 0 0 3 1 2 Week 16 Saints 0 0 1 0 1 Week 17 @Commanders 0 0 1 1 1 Week 18 @Steelers 0 0 1 0 1

