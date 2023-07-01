Deshaun Watson is +25000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 112th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award. Better yet, he has two total props that you can bet on. Find more info on those below.

Deshaun Watson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +3000 12th Bet $100 to win $3,000 Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Deshaun Watson Insights

Watson recorded 1,102 passing yards (183.7 per game) and a 58.2% completion rate last season (99-for-170), throwing for seven TDs with five INTs.

He tacked on 175 rushing yards on 36 attempts with one touchdown, accumulating 29.2 yards per game.

The Browns, who were 18th in the league in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.6% of the time.

Defensively, Cleveland was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 196.2 passing yards per game. It ranked 22nd on offense (202.6 passing yards per game).

All Browns Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Myles Garrett +20000 (41st in NFL) +700 (2nd in NFL) Deshaun Watson +3000 (12th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Nick Chubb +1800 (4th in NFL) Za'Darius Smith +10000 (28th in NFL) Amari Cooper +12500 (50th in NFL) Denzel Ward +25000 (71st in NFL) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +25000 (71st in NFL) David Njoku +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Moore +25000 (112th in NFL)

