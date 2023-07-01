Deshaun Watson's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Deshaun Watson Injury Status

Watson is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Deshaun Watson NFL MVP Odds

Deshaun Watson 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 99-for-170 (58.2%), 1,102 YDS (6.5 YPA), 7 TD, 5 INT 36 CAR, 175 YDS, 1 TD

Deshaun Watson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 85.58 164 33 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 292.02 9 9 2023 ADP - 80 9

Deshaun Watson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 @Texans 12 22 131 0 1 7 21 0 Week 14 @Bengals 26 42 276 1 1 6 33 0 Week 15 Ravens 18 28 161 1 0 6 22 0 Week 16 Saints 15 31 135 0 1 3 24 1 Week 17 @Commanders 9 18 169 3 0 8 31 0 Week 18 @Steelers 19 29 230 2 2 6 44 0

