Deshaun Watson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Deshaun Watson's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Deshaun Watson Injury Status
Watson is currently not on the injured list.
Is Watson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Deshaun Watson NFL MVP Odds
Deshaun Watson 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|99-for-170 (58.2%), 1,102 YDS (6.5 YPA), 7 TD, 5 INT
|36 CAR, 175 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Watson and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Deshaun Watson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|85.58
|164
|33
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|292.02
|9
|9
|2023 ADP
|-
|80
|9
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Deshaun Watson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 13
|@Texans
|12
|22
|131
|0
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|26
|42
|276
|1
|1
|6
|33
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|18
|28
|161
|1
|0
|6
|22
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|15
|31
|135
|0
|1
|3
|24
|1
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|9
|18
|169
|3
|0
|8
|31
|0
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|19
|29
|230
|2
|2
|6
|44
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.