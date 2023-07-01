Donovan Peoples-Jones is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Cleveland Browns kick off their season in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Injury Status

Peoples-Jones is currently not listed as injured.

Donovan Peoples-Jones 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats
96 TAR, 61 REC, 839 YDS, 3 TD

Donovan Peoples-Jones Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 100.10 137 40
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 84.26 188 67
2023 ADP - 158 61

Donovan Peoples-Jones Next Game Props (vs. the Bengals)

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout
35.5 -111

Donovan Peoples-Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Panthers 11 6 60 0
Week 2 Jets 1 0 0 0
Week 3 Steelers 3 1 10 0
Week 4 @Falcons 9 5 71 0
Week 5 Chargers 7 4 50 0
Week 6 Patriots 5 4 74 0
Week 7 @Ravens 6 6 71 0
Week 8 Bengals 4 4 81 0
Week 10 @Dolphins 9 5 99 0
Week 11 @Bills 6 5 61 1
Week 12 Buccaneers 4 2 16 0
Week 13 @Texans 3 3 44 0
Week 14 @Bengals 12 8 114 0
Week 15 Ravens 4 4 31 1
Week 16 Saints 5 1 2 0
Week 17 @Commanders 3 1 13 1
Week 18 @Steelers 4 2 42 0

