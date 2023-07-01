Dorian Thompson-Robinson is +15000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 13th-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Dorian Thompson-Robinson? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dorian Thompson-Robinson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +15000 13th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Insights

Thompson-Robinson has passed for 295 yards (98.3 per game), completing 55% of his throws, with zero TDs and four INTs.

He has also rushed seven times for 44 yards, averaging 14.7 yards per game.

The Browns, 15th in the league in scoring, have dropped back to pass 50.4% of the time and run the ball 49.6% of the time.

Defensively, Cleveland has been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by giving up just 143.7 passing yards per game. The Browns rank 26th on offense (183.1 passing yards per game).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Browns Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Myles Garrett +15000 (13th in NFL) +100 (1st in NFL) Za'Darius Smith +15000 (17th in NFL) Denzel Ward +20000 (26th in NFL) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +25000 (45th in NFL) Amari Cooper +20000 (52nd in NFL) Kareem Hunt +25000 (75th in NFL) Deshaun Watson +30000 (105th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.