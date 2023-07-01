Dylan Larkin 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin is currently +15000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.
Dylan Larkin's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Dylan Larkin 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|26
|Time on Ice
|19:26
|505:20
|Goals
|0.4
|11
|Assists
|0.6
|16
|Points
|1.0
|27
|Hits
|0.5
|13
|Takeaways
|0.5
|14
|Giveaways
|0.6
|15
|Penalty Minutes
|1.2
|31
Dylan Larkin's Next Game
- Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+
