The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .218.

In 49.2% of his 61 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has homered in 4.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 61), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.7% of his games this year, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 15 games this year (24.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .269 AVG .173 .310 OBP .232 .409 SLG .221 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 16 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings