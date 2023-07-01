Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers is +50000 to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and info on Mobley.

Evan Mobley MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Evan Mobley 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 21 Points 16.0 336 Rebounds 10.5 220 Assists 2.9 61 Steals 0.8 17 Blocks 1.7 35 FG% 57.3% 142-for-248 3P% 20.0% 2-for-10

Evan Mobley's Next Game

Matchup: New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: BSOH, BSNO

