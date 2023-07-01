Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (38-42) against the Cleveland Guardians (39-42) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-5) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (4-2) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Guardians were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Guardians matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Guardians have won in 13, or 41.9%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Cleveland has won eight of 19 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB action scoring four runs per game (322 total runs).

The Guardians have the sixth-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule