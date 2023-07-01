Tanner Bibee will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians in the second of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +120 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -145 +120 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Guardians matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (41.9%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 3-8, a 27.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 80 games with a total.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 7-3-0 against the spread.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-19 19-23 18-11 21-31 25-26 14-16

