Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Tanner Bibee, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 54 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .373 this season.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored 322 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland has a 7.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.268 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Bibee (4-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

He has earned a quality start four times in 11 starts this season.

Bibee has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Aaron Civale Corbin Burnes 6/27/2023 Royals W 2-1 Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals W 14-1 Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs - Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Jared Shuster 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Daniel Lynch

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.