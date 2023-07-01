Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (38-42) will face off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (39-42) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, July 1. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +110 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (9-5, 2.47 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (4-2, 3.79 ERA)

Guardians vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will José Ramírez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 39 times and won 23, or 59%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 14-9 (winning 60.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been victorious in 13, or 41.9%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125) José Ramírez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+225) Myles Straw 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+1400) 0.5 (+210)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd

