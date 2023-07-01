The Chicago Cubs host the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Jose Ramirez and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a .291/.362/.517 slash line so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-3 3 1 5 6 1 at Royals Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 37 walks and 25 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He has a .261/.338/.348 slash line on the season.

Kwan heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Stroman Stats

Marcus Stroman (9-5) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 17 starts this season.

In 17 starts, Stroman has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of six frames per outing.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.47 ERA ranks third, 1.078 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jun. 25 3.1 8 6 3 2 1 at Pirates Jun. 20 7.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Giants Jun. 9 6.2 6 2 2 5 4 at Padres Jun. 4 6.0 4 1 0 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tanner Bibee's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI (88 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .290/.338/.406 on the season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .302 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 80 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 39 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.352/.413 so far this year.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.