The Chicago Cubs (38-42) and Cleveland Guardians (39-42) clash on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (9-5) for the Cubs and Tanner Bibee (4-2) for the Guardians.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (9-5, 2.47 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (4-2, 3.79 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.

Bibee has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Bibee is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will hand the ball to Stroman (9-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 2.47, a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.078.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Stroman has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 6.0 innings per appearance.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.47), 15th in WHIP (1.078), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.