Isaiah Buggs: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Isaiah Buggs' 2023 season begins on September 17 with a Week 1 game that pits the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
Isaiah Buggs Injury Status
Buggs is currently not on the injury report.
Isaiah Buggs 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|46 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Isaiah Buggs 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 2
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Vikings
|1.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
