Jalen Reeves-Maybin is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Detroit Lions kick off their season in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin Injury Status

Reeves-Maybin is currently not listed as injured.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 0 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 0 0 0

