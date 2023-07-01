At +12500, Jared Goff is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 50th-best in the league. And that's not all, as he has other props you can wager on, too. Below, we outline the available options.

Jared Goff 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +2500 11th Bet $100 to win $2,500 Off. POY +12500 50th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Jared Goff Insights

Goff's stats last season included 4,438 passing yards (261.1 per game), completing 382 of 587 passes (65.1%), with 29 TDs and seven INTs.

The Lions ran 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% running plays last season. They were fifth in the league in scoring.

Detroit sported the eighth-ranked passing offense last year (251.8 passing yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 245.8 passing yards allowed per game.

All Lions Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jared Goff +2500 (11th in NFL) +12500 (50th in NFL) Aidan Hutchinson +2000 (7th in NFL) Amon-Ra St. Brown +3000 (15th in NFL) Jahmyr Gibbs +10000 (43rd in NFL) Malcolm Rodriguez +20000 (51st in NFL) David Montgomery +20000 (75th in NFL)

