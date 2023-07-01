Jared Goff: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jared Goff is set to take the gridiron on September 7 at 8:20 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions match up with the Kansas City Chiefs in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Jared Goff Injury Status
Goff is currently not on the injured list.
Jared Goff 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|382-for-587 (65.1%), 4,438 YDS (7.6 YPA), 29 TD, 7 INT
|29 CAR, 73 YDS, 0 TD
Jared Goff Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|283.32
|10
|10
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|261.46
|18
|18
|2023 ADP
|-
|129
|18
Jared Goff 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|21
|37
|215
|2
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|20
|34
|256
|4
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|25
|41
|277
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|26
|39
|378
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|19
|35
|229
|0
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|21
|26
|228
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|27
|37
|321
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|14
|26
|137
|2
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|19
|26
|236
|1
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|17
|26
|165
|0
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|23
|37
|240
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|31
|41
|340
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|27
|39
|330
|3
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|23
|38
|252
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|25
|42
|355
|3
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|21
|29
|255
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|23
|34
|224
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
