With +25000 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah a long shot for the award (71st-best odds in NFL).

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Insights

Owusu-Koramoah had 71 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three passes defended last year.

Defensively, the Browns were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by giving up only 196.2 passing yards per game. They ranked 22nd on offense (202.6 passing yards per game).

Cleveland totaled 146.5 rushing yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it gave up 135.2 rushing yards per game (25th) on the other side of the ball.

All Browns Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Myles Garrett +20000 (41st in NFL) +700 (2nd in NFL) Deshaun Watson +3000 (12th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Nick Chubb +1800 (4th in NFL) Za'Darius Smith +10000 (28th in NFL) Amari Cooper +12500 (50th in NFL) Denzel Ward +25000 (71st in NFL) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +25000 (71st in NFL) David Njoku +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Moore +25000 (112th in NFL)

