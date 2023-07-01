Jerome Ford's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Jerome Ford Injury Status

Ford is currently not listed as injured.

Jerome Ford 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 8 CAR, 12 YDS (1.5 YPC), 0 TD 0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Jerome Ford Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 1.20 537 129 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 67.26 221 56 2023 ADP - 209 63

Jerome Ford 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 13 @Texans 3 3 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Commanders 5 9 0 0 0 0

