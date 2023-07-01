The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with John Cominsky and the Detroit Lions opening the year with a bout against the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

John Cominsky Injury Status

Cominsky is currently listed as active.

John Cominsky 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Lions Players

John Cominsky 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

