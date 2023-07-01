Might the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +20000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Johnny Gaudreau's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Think Johnny Gaudreau will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Johnny Gaudreau 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 18:54 624:08 Goals 0.2 6 Assists 0.4 14 Points 0.6 20 Hits 0.0 1 Takeaways 0.3 10 Giveaways 0.5 15 Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Johnny Gaudreau's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.