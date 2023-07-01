Jordan Elliott: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Jordan Elliott is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Browns clash with the Cincinnati Bengals in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Jordan Elliott Injury Status
Elliott is currently listed as active.
Jordan Elliott 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|36 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Jordan Elliott 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|2
