Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .674 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Royals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .296 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 41st in slugging.
- Naylor will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer in his last outings.
- Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (45 of 72), with multiple hits 24 times (33.3%).
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (13.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Naylor has driven home a run in 32 games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 19.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 22 games this year (30.6%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.308
|AVG
|.284
|.347
|OBP
|.326
|.504
|SLG
|.448
|14
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|32
|22/10
|K/BB
|24/8
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Stroman (9-5) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.47 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.47 ERA ranks third, 1.078 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.