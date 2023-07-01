Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .674 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .296 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 41st in slugging.

Naylor will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer in his last outings.

Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this year (45 of 72), with multiple hits 24 times (33.3%).

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (13.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Naylor has driven home a run in 32 games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 19.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 22 games this year (30.6%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .308 AVG .284 .347 OBP .326 .504 SLG .448 14 XBH 14 6 HR 4 26 RBI 32 22/10 K/BB 24/8 2 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings