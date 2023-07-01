The 2023 campaign kicks off for Josh Paschal when the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Josh Paschal Injury Status

Paschal is currently not on the injury report.

Is Paschal your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Josh Paschal 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Paschal and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Lions Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Josh Paschal 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.