Juan Thornhill's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Juan Thornhill Injury Status

Thornhill is currently not on the injured list.

Juan Thornhill 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 71 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 3 INT, 9 Pass Def.

Juan Thornhill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 2 Week 2 Chargers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 @Colts 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 5 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 6 Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 0.0 0.0 11 1 2 Week 9 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 14 @Broncos 1.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 15 @Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Week 17 Broncos 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 18 @Raiders 0.0 1.0 7 1 1 Divisional Jaguars 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Championship Game Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 0.0 1.0 5 0 1

