The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Julian Okwara and the Detroit Lions opening the year with a matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Julian Okwara Injury Status

Okwara is currently not on the injured list.

Is Okwara your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Julian Okwara 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 17 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Okwara and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Lions Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Julian Okwara 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 2.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.