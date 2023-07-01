At +25000, Kareem Hunt is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 111th-best in the NFL.

Kareem Hunt 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 111th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Kareem Hunt Insights

Last year Hunt rushed for 468 yards on 123 carries (27.5 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

The Browns ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% running plays last year. They were 18th in the league in scoring.

Cleveland ranked sixth in run offense (146.5 rushing yards per game) and 25th in run defense (135 rushing yards allowed per game) last season.

All Browns Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Myles Garrett +20000 (36th in NFL) +1000 (3rd in NFL) Deshaun Watson +4000 (12th in NFL) +10000 (36th in NFL) Za'Darius Smith +10000 (24th in NFL) Denzel Ward +10000 (24th in NFL) Amari Cooper +12500 (48th in NFL) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +25000 (75th in NFL) David Njoku +20000 (77th in NFL) Kareem Hunt +25000 (111th in NFL) Elijah Moore +25000 (111th in NFL)

