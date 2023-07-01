In terms of clinching the MAC title in 2023, the Kent State Golden Flashes rank 12th in the conference, with +20000 odds. In the piece below, we analyze the futures odds and other important numbers.

Kent State Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000)

+20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Kent State 2023 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on its opponents' combined win total last season, Kent State has drawn the 82nd-ranked schedule this year. The Golden Flashes will square off against teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule features teams that ended with nine or more victories and squads that compiled fewer than four wins last year.

Opponent Date Week Result @ UCF August 31 1 - @ Arkansas September 9 2 - Cent. Conn. St. September 16 3 - @ Fresno State September 23 4 - Miami (OH) September 30 5 - @ Ohio October 7 6 - @ Eastern Michigan October 14 7 - Buffalo October 21 8 - @ Akron November 1 10 - Bowling Green November 8 11 - @ Ball State November 18 12 - Northern Illinois November 25 13 -

