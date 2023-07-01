Kent State 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A good season is not expected for the Kent State Golden Flashes in 2023, given their MAC-low season win total over/under of 2.5.
Looking to place a futures bet on Kent State's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Kent State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|2.5
|-105
|-120
|51.2%
Bet on Kent State's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Golden Flashes' 2022 Performance
- Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranked 19th-worst in FBS (432.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Kent State put up better results on offense, ranking 42nd in FBS by putting up 417.9 yards per game.
- Despite sporting a bottom-25 pass defense last season that ranked 15th-worst in FBS (272.6 passing yards allowed per game), Kent State put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 88th in FBS by putting up 215.2 passing yards per game.
- Last season Kent State was 3-2 at home, but had just two road wins.
- As underdogs the Golden Flashes picked up only one victory (1-4). When favored they went 4-3.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kent State's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Marquez Cooper
|RB
|1,331 YDS / 13 TD / 110.9 YPG / 4.7 YPC
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|58 REC / 921 YDS / 11 TD / 76.8 YPG
|Dante Cephas
|WR
|48 REC / 744 YDS / 3 TD / 62.0 YPG
|Bryan Bradford
|RB
|302 YDS / 2 TD / 25.2 YPG / 4.7 YPC
5 REC / 42 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 3.5 REC YPG
|Marvin Pierre
|LB
|60 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Nico Bolden
|DB
|62 TKL / 2.0 TFL
|JoJo Evans
|DB
|50 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Saivon Taylor-Davis
|DL
|16 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK
Golden Flashes' Strength of Schedule
- Using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Golden Flashes will be facing the 82nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
- According to its MAC opponents' combined win total last year (45), Kent State has the 81st-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- Kent State's schedule has eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more victories and two against squads that notched three or fewer wins).
Kent State 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ UCF
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|@ Arkansas
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Cent. Conn. St.
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Fresno State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Miami (OH)
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Ohio
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Eastern Michigan
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Buffalo
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|@ Akron
|November 1
|-
|-
|11
|Bowling Green
|November 8
|-
|-
|12
|@ Ball State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Northern Illinois
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.