A good season is not expected for the Kent State Golden Flashes in 2023, given their MAC-low season win total over/under of 2.5.

Kent State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 2.5 -105 -120 51.2%

Golden Flashes' 2022 Performance

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranked 19th-worst in FBS (432.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Kent State put up better results on offense, ranking 42nd in FBS by putting up 417.9 yards per game.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 pass defense last season that ranked 15th-worst in FBS (272.6 passing yards allowed per game), Kent State put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 88th in FBS by putting up 215.2 passing yards per game.

Last season Kent State was 3-2 at home, but had just two road wins.

As underdogs the Golden Flashes picked up only one victory (1-4). When favored they went 4-3.

Kent State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Marquez Cooper RB 1,331 YDS / 13 TD / 110.9 YPG / 4.7 YPC Devontez Walker WR 58 REC / 921 YDS / 11 TD / 76.8 YPG Dante Cephas WR 48 REC / 744 YDS / 3 TD / 62.0 YPG Bryan Bradford RB 302 YDS / 2 TD / 25.2 YPG / 4.7 YPC

5 REC / 42 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 3.5 REC YPG Marvin Pierre LB 60 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Nico Bolden DB 62 TKL / 2.0 TFL JoJo Evans DB 50 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Saivon Taylor-Davis DL 16 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK

Golden Flashes' Strength of Schedule

Using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Golden Flashes will be facing the 82nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

According to its MAC opponents' combined win total last year (45), Kent State has the 81st-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Kent State's schedule has eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more victories and two against squads that notched three or fewer wins).

Kent State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ UCF August 31 - - 2 @ Arkansas September 9 - - 3 Cent. Conn. St. September 16 - - 4 @ Fresno State September 23 - - 5 Miami (OH) September 30 - - 6 @ Ohio October 7 - - 7 @ Eastern Michigan October 14 - - 8 Buffalo October 21 - - 10 @ Akron November 1 - - 11 Bowling Green November 8 - - 12 @ Ball State November 18 - - 13 Northern Illinois November 25 - -

