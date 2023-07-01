After hitting .222 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .267 with eight doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

In 55.0% of his games this year (22 of 40), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (17.5%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has driven in a run in nine games this year (22.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .364 AVG .169 .408 OBP .225 .576 SLG .400 8 XBH 7 3 HR 4 7 RBI 9 15/5 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings