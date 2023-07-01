Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After hitting .222 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rockies Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rockies
|Tigers vs Rockies Odds
|Tigers vs Rockies Prediction
|Tigers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .267 with eight doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- In 55.0% of his games this year (22 of 40), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (17.5%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in nine games this year (22.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.364
|AVG
|.169
|.408
|OBP
|.225
|.576
|SLG
|.400
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|9
|15/5
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.75 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.