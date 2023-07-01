Matt Vierling, who is batting .353 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .273 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (23.3%).

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has driven home a run in 13 games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 32 .211 AVG .319 .304 OBP .362 .333 SLG .471 7 XBH 8 2 HR 5 10 RBI 12 15/11 K/BB 30/7 2 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings