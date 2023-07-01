Matt Vierling, who is batting .353 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is hitting .273 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • Vierling has gotten a hit in 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (23.3%).
  • In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vierling has driven home a run in 13 games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 32
.211 AVG .319
.304 OBP .362
.333 SLG .471
7 XBH 8
2 HR 5
10 RBI 12
15/11 K/BB 30/7
2 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
