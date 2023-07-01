Matthew Adams is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Browns clash with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Matthew Adams Injury Status

Adams is currently not on the injury report.

Matthew Adams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 22 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Matthew Adams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Packers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 @Lions 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

