Miami (OH) 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 season win total established for the Miami (OH) RedHawks, 6.5, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.
Miami (OH) Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|-165
|+135
|62.3%
RedHawks' 2022 Performance
- Miami (OH) was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking 10th-worst with 305.6 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 59th in FBS (371.6 yards allowed per game).
- Miami (OH) was a bottom-25 pass offense last year, ranking 10th-worst with 165.5 passing yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 86th in FBS (236.8 passing yards allowed per game).
- At home last year, Miami was 3-2. Away, the RedHawks went 3-3.
- The RedHawks had three wins as favorites (in five games) and three wins as underdogs (in eight games).
Miami (OH)'s Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Aveon Smith
|QB
|1,299 YDS (49.5%) / 11 TD / 5 INT
553 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 42.5 RUSH YPG
|Mac Hippenhammer
|WR
|54 REC / 769 YDS / 9 TD / 59.2 YPG
|Keyon Mozee
|RB
|471 YDS / 2 TD / 36.2 YPG / 4.3 YPC
|Brett Gabbert
|QB
|816 YDS (64.3%) / 4 TD / 0 INT
55 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 4.2 RUSH YPG
|Matthew Salopek
|DB
|81 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Ryan McWood
|LB
|71 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Michael Dowell
|DB
|58 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|Brian Ugwu
|DL
|26 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK / 1 INT
RedHawks' Strength of Schedule
- Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (60), the RedHawks have the 19th-easiest schedule in college football.
- In terms of toughness, based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last season, Miami (OH) will be playing the 81st-ranked conference schedule this year.
- Miami (OH) has five games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last year.
Miami (OH) 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Miami (FL)
|September 1
|-
|-
|2
|@ UMass
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Cincinnati
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Delaware State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Kent State
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Bowling Green
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Western Michigan
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Toledo
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Ohio
|October 28
|-
|-
|11
|Akron
|November 8
|-
|-
|12
|Buffalo
|November 15
|-
|-
|13
|@ Ball State
|November 25
|-
|-
