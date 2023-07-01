At +700, Myles Garrett holds the second-best odds in the NFL to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award. Are you also seeking his other available prop bets? We have info on those, as well, so check them out.

Myles Garrett 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +20000 41st Bet $100 to win $20,000 Def. POY +700 2nd Bet $100 to win $700

Myles Garrett Insights

Last year Garrett totaled 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, and 16 sacks in 16 games.

The Browns ranked 22nd in passing yards last year (202.6 per game), but they played really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 196.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Cleveland put up 146.5 rushing yards per game on offense (sixth in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 25th on the other side of the ball with 135.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Browns Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Myles Garrett +20000 (41st in NFL) +700 (2nd in NFL) Deshaun Watson +3000 (12th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Nick Chubb +1800 (4th in NFL) Za'Darius Smith +10000 (28th in NFL) Amari Cooper +12500 (50th in NFL) Denzel Ward +25000 (71st in NFL) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +25000 (71st in NFL) David Njoku +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Moore +25000 (112th in NFL)

