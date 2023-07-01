The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 11 doubles, three triples and 27 walks while hitting .239.

Straw has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 79 games played this season, he has not homered.

Straw has driven in a run in 10 games this year (12.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 27 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .203 AVG .267 .264 OBP .348 .280 SLG .322 7 XBH 7 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 29/10 K/BB 28/17 2 SB 8

Cubs Pitching Rankings