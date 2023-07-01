Nigeria Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Nigeria has the worst odds to top Group B at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +3000. Its first game is on July 20 versus Canada.
Nigeria: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+25000
|23
|4
|Odds to Win Group B
|+3000
|22
|4
Nigeria: Last World Cup Performance
Asisat Oshoala was the team's leading scorer at the 2019 World Cup with one goal.
Nigeria: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Canada
|July 20
|10:30 PM ET
|-
|-
|Australia
|July 27
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Ireland
|July 31
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Nigeria Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Osinachi Ohale
|31
|3
|-
|Michelle Alozie
|26
|12
|-
|Ashleigh Plumptre
|25
|-
|-
|Glory Ogbonna
|24
|4
|-
|Oluwatosin Demehin
|21
|5
|-
|Onome Ebi
|40
|-
|-
|Rofiat Imuran
|19
|8
|-
|Yewande Balogun
|39
|-
|-
|Chiamaka Nnadozie
|22
|16
|-
|Tochukwu Oluehi
|36
|1
|-
|Halimatu Ayinde
|28
|18
|-
|Asisat Oshoala
|28
|8
|-
|Rasheedat Ajibade
|23
|15
|-
|Uchenna Kanu
|26
|6
|-
|Christy Ucheibe
|22
|13
|-
|Toni Payne
|28
|7
|-
|Ifeoma Onumonu
|29
|9
|-
|Deborah Abiodun
|19
|19
|-
|Onyi Echegini
|22
|18
|-
|Desire Oparanozie
|29
|-
|-
|Gift Monday
|21
|2
|-
|Esther Okoronkwo
|26
|-
|-
|Francisca Ordega
|29
|17
|-
