The Ohio Bobcats' college football schedule for 2023 includes playing Iowa State on September 16. See below to check out the full slate.

Ohio 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ San Diego State August 26 | 7:00 PM ET - Fox Sports 1 LIU Post (FCS) September 2 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Florida Atlantic September 9 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Iowa State September 16 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks @ Bowling Green September 23 | 3:30 PM ET - TBA Kent State October 7 | 3:30 PM ET - TBA @ Northern Illinois October 14 | 3:30 PM ET - TBA Western Michigan October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Miami (OH) October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Buffalo November 7 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks Central Michigan November 15 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks @ Akron November 24 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks

