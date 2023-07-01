The Ohio State Buckeyes' over/under for wins during the 2023 season, 10.5, is the highest in the Big Ten.

Ohio State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
10.5 -105 -115 51.2%

Buckeyes' 2022 Performance

  • Ohio State found success on both sides of the ball last season, ranking ninth-best in total offense (490.7 yards per game) and 14th-best in total defense (321.5 yards allowed per game).
  • On offense, Ohio State was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 14th-best in FBS by totaling 298.3 passing yards per game. It ranked 27th on defense (200.5 passing yards allowed per game).
  • Last year OSU was 7-1 at home and 4-0 away.
  • The Buckeyes were winless as underdogs (0-1), but they went 11-1 as favorites.

Ohio State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
C.J. Stroud QB 3,688 YDS (66.3%) / 41 TD / 6 INT
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 77 REC / 1,263 YDS / 14 TD / 97.2 YPG
Emeka Egbuka WR 74 REC / 1,151 YDS / 10 TD / 88.5 YPG
Miyan Williams RB 825 YDS / 14 TD / 63.5 YPG / 6.4 YPC
Tommy Eichenberg LB 104 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT
Steele Chambers RB 62 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
Lathan Ransom DB 61 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
J.T. Tuimoloau DL 23 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 2 INT

Buckeyes' Strength of Schedule

  • Based on their opponents' combined win total last season (80), the Buckeyes have the 16th-toughest schedule in college football.
  • Based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year (64), Ohio State has the 10th-hardest conference schedule in college football.
  • In 2023, Ohio State will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing zero squads that had three or fewer wins a season ago.

Ohio State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 @ Indiana September 2 - -
2 Youngstown State September 9 - -
3 Western Kentucky September 16 - -
4 @ Notre Dame September 23 - -
6 Maryland October 7 - -
7 @ Purdue October 14 - -
8 Penn State October 21 - -
9 @ Wisconsin October 28 - -
10 @ Rutgers November 4 - -
11 Michigan State November 11 - -
12 Minnesota November 18 - -
13 @ Michigan November 25 - -

