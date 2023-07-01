Sam LaPorta's 2023 season begins on September 17 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Sam LaPorta Injury Status

LaPorta is currently not on the injured list.

Sam LaPorta 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 5 TAR, 5 REC, 39 YDS, 0 TD

Sam LaPorta Fantasy Insights

Other Lions Players

Sam LaPorta 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.