Shane Zylstra: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Shane Zylstra's 2023 campaign starts on September 17 with a Week 1 game that pits the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Shane Zylstra Injury Status
Zylstra is currently listed as active.
Shane Zylstra 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|15 TAR, 11 REC, 60 YDS, 4 TD
Shane Zylstra 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 9
|Packers
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Week 10
|@Bears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|2
|2
|18
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|6
|5
|26
|3
|Week 17
|Bears
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
