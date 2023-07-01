In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Detroit Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Simon Edvinsson's Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)

Think Simon Edvinsson will win the Calder Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Simon Edvinsson Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 9
Time on Ice 11:49 153:37
Goals 0.2 2
Assists 0.0 0
Points 0.2 2
Hits 0.8 11
Takeaways 0.3 4
Giveaways 0.3 4
Penalty Minutes 0.9 12

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Simon Edvinsson's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.