In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Detroit Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Simon Edvinsson's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)

Simon Edvinsson Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 9 Time on Ice 11:49 153:37 Goals 0.2 2 Assists 0.0 0 Points 0.2 2 Hits 0.8 11 Takeaways 0.3 4 Giveaways 0.3 4 Penalty Minutes 0.9 12

Simon Edvinsson's Next Game

Matchup: Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings

Nashville Predators at Detroit Red Wings Game Day: December 29, 2023

December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: ESPN+,BSDET,BSSO

