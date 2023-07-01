On Saturday, Steven Kwan (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Royals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 37 walks while batting .261.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 80 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.8% of those games.

In 80 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Kwan has an RBI in 16 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .253 AVG .267 .364 OBP .314 .353 SLG .343 12 XBH 10 1 HR 1 7 RBI 18 26/24 K/BB 19/13 6 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings