Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Saturday, Steven Kwan (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Royals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 37 walks while batting .261.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 80 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.8% of those games.
- In 80 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Kwan has an RBI in 16 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.253
|AVG
|.267
|.364
|OBP
|.314
|.353
|SLG
|.343
|12
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|18
|26/24
|K/BB
|19/13
|6
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Stroman (9-5) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.47 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.47), 15th in WHIP (1.078), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
