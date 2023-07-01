Teddy Bridgewater: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Teddy Bridgewater is set to take the field on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions square off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Teddy Bridgewater Injury Status
Bridgewater is currently not on the injured list.
Teddy Bridgewater 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|49-for-79 (62.0%), 683 YDS (8.6 YPA), 4 TD, 4 INT
|3 CAR, 27 YDS, 0 TD
Teddy Bridgewater Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|38.02
|288
|43
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|15.17
|433
|54
|2023 ADP
|-
|595
|63
Teddy Bridgewater 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 3
|Bills
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|14
|23
|193
|1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|23
|34
|329
|2
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|12
|19
|161
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
