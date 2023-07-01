Teddy Bridgewater is set to take the field on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions square off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Teddy Bridgewater Injury Status

Bridgewater is currently not on the injured list.

Teddy Bridgewater 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 49-for-79 (62.0%), 683 YDS (8.6 YPA), 4 TD, 4 INT 3 CAR, 27 YDS, 0 TD

Teddy Bridgewater Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 38.02 288 43 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 15.17 433 54 2023 ADP - 595 63

Teddy Bridgewater 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 3 Bills 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 14 23 193 1 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 23 34 329 2 2 1 10 0 Week 17 @Patriots 12 19 161 1 1 1 6 0

