Saturday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (33-51) and Detroit Tigers (35-46) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:10 PM ET on July 1.

Matthew Boyd (5-5) will get the nod for the Tigers. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Rockies.

Tigers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Tigers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 Tigers games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (39.1%) in those contests.

This year, Detroit has won 27 of 69 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (309 total).

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule