An over/under of nine wins means the Toledo Rockets could have a strong showing in 2023.

Toledo Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
9 -120 -105 54.5%

Rockets' 2022 Performance

  • Toledo owned the 54th-ranked offense last season (402.4 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking 18th-best with just 326.3 yards allowed per game.
  • Toledo ranked 75th in passing yards last year (224.9 per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in FBS with 182.8 passing yards allowed per game.
  • Toledo had a 5-1 record at home and was 3-4 on the road last season.
  • When underdogs the Rockets were winless (0-1). But as favorites they went 9-4.

Toledo's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
DeQuan Finn QB 2,265 YDS (59.8%) / 23 TD / 12 INT
632 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 45.1 RUSH YPG
Jerjuan Newton WR 53 REC / 830 YDS / 9 TD / 59.3 YPG
Jacquez Stuart RB 770 YDS / 4 TD / 55.0 YPG / 5.7 YPC
Tucker Gleason QB 884 YDS (47.5%) / 8 TD / 3 INT
185 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 13.2 RUSH YPG
Dyontae Johnson LB 75 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Dallas Gant LB 75 TKL / 4.0 TFL
Desjuan Johnson DL 43 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT
Jamal Hines LB 39 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK

Rockets' Strength of Schedule

  • Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (59), the Rockets have the 18th-easiest schedule in college football.
  • Toledo is facing the 92nd-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last year).
  • In 2023, Toledo will face six teams that had winning records last season, including zero that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Toledo 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 @ Illinois September 2 - -
2 Texas Southern September 9 - -
3 San Jose State September 16 - -
4 Western Michigan September 23 - -
5 Northern Illinois September 30 - -
6 @ UMass October 7 - -
7 @ Ball State October 14 - -
8 @ Miami (OH) October 21 - -
10 Buffalo October 31 - -
11 Eastern Michigan November 8 - -
12 @ Bowling Green November 14 - -
13 @ Central Michigan November 24 - -

