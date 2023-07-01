Toledo 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An over/under of nine wins means the Toledo Rockets could have a strong showing in 2023.
Toledo Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|9
|-120
|-105
|54.5%
Rockets' 2022 Performance
- Toledo owned the 54th-ranked offense last season (402.4 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking 18th-best with just 326.3 yards allowed per game.
- Toledo ranked 75th in passing yards last year (224.9 per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in FBS with 182.8 passing yards allowed per game.
- Toledo had a 5-1 record at home and was 3-4 on the road last season.
- When underdogs the Rockets were winless (0-1). But as favorites they went 9-4.
Toledo's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|DeQuan Finn
|QB
|2,265 YDS (59.8%) / 23 TD / 12 INT
632 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 45.1 RUSH YPG
|Jerjuan Newton
|WR
|53 REC / 830 YDS / 9 TD / 59.3 YPG
|Jacquez Stuart
|RB
|770 YDS / 4 TD / 55.0 YPG / 5.7 YPC
|Tucker Gleason
|QB
|884 YDS (47.5%) / 8 TD / 3 INT
185 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 13.2 RUSH YPG
|Dyontae Johnson
|LB
|75 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Dallas Gant
|LB
|75 TKL / 4.0 TFL
|Desjuan Johnson
|DL
|43 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Jamal Hines
|LB
|39 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Rockets' Strength of Schedule
- Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (59), the Rockets have the 18th-easiest schedule in college football.
- Toledo is facing the 92nd-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last year).
- In 2023, Toledo will face six teams that had winning records last season, including zero that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.
Toledo 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Illinois
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Texas Southern
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|San Jose State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Western Michigan
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Northern Illinois
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ UMass
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Ball State
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Miami (OH)
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|Buffalo
|October 31
|-
|-
|11
|Eastern Michigan
|November 8
|-
|-
|12
|@ Bowling Green
|November 14
|-
|-
|13
|@ Central Michigan
|November 24
|-
|-
