Toledo Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9 -120 -105 54.5%

Rockets' 2022 Performance

Toledo owned the 54th-ranked offense last season (402.4 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking 18th-best with just 326.3 yards allowed per game.

Toledo ranked 75th in passing yards last year (224.9 per game), but it played really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in FBS with 182.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Toledo had a 5-1 record at home and was 3-4 on the road last season.

When underdogs the Rockets were winless (0-1). But as favorites they went 9-4.

Toledo's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats DeQuan Finn QB 2,265 YDS (59.8%) / 23 TD / 12 INT

632 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 45.1 RUSH YPG Jerjuan Newton WR 53 REC / 830 YDS / 9 TD / 59.3 YPG Jacquez Stuart RB 770 YDS / 4 TD / 55.0 YPG / 5.7 YPC Tucker Gleason QB 884 YDS (47.5%) / 8 TD / 3 INT

185 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 13.2 RUSH YPG Dyontae Johnson LB 75 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Dallas Gant LB 75 TKL / 4.0 TFL Desjuan Johnson DL 43 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT Jamal Hines LB 39 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK

Rockets' Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (59), the Rockets have the 18th-easiest schedule in college football.

Toledo is facing the 92nd-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last year).

In 2023, Toledo will face six teams that had winning records last season, including zero that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

Toledo 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Illinois September 2 - - 2 Texas Southern September 9 - - 3 San Jose State September 16 - - 4 Western Michigan September 23 - - 5 Northern Illinois September 30 - - 6 @ UMass October 7 - - 7 @ Ball State October 14 - - 8 @ Miami (OH) October 21 - - 10 Buffalo October 31 - - 11 Eastern Michigan November 8 - - 12 @ Bowling Green November 14 - - 13 @ Central Michigan November 24 - -

