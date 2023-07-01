Ville Husso is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's top goaltender. For more stats and info on this Detroit Red Wings player, continue reading.

Ville Husso's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)

Ville Husso 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 18 Goaltending Record -- 9-5-2 Shots Against 17.71 549 Goals Against 3.53 59 Saves 15.81 490 Save % -- 0.893

Ville Husso's Next Game

Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+

